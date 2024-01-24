Little notice given to deputy mayor as Hamer-Jackson opts to dial in to Kamloops council meetings from Mexico

Photo: KTW file photo.

A Kamloops city councillor says he didn’t get much notice from Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson that he’d need to take over chair duties for meetings Tuesday while the mayor, who is on vacation in Mexico, attended virtually.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk told Castanet Kamloops he found out Monday that Hamer-Jackson would not be present in person for Tuesday’s regular council meeting and an evening public hearing. As the deputy mayor this month, Karpuk was tapped to chair the meetings instead of the mayor, who dialled in online.

Hamer-Jackson said he told council’s executive assistant on Sunday that he wouldn’t be present to chair Tuesday’s meeting. He said his schedule is busy, and changes “by the day, sometimes by the hour.”

"When you're working and you're available all the time, you cannot let everybody know — like when you only have so many hours in the day, you can't let everybody know what you're doing," he said.

"And this is why we have an EA. Our EA knows where I am all the time."

Hamer-Jackson said he went to Mexico in mid-December, returned to Kamloops for a short time in early January, and then went back to Mexico. He said he’s been “swamped with city business” even though he’s away — including council business, Thompson-Nicola Regional District meetings and dealing with correspondence from Kamloops residents.

“The city runs 24/7, so I’ve got to be available 24/7," he said. "And sometimes you just got to do what you’ve got to do. So it’s kind of a holiday-slash-work time."

Hamer-Jackson said he isn’t sure how much longer he will be in Mexico, but noted he plans to attend a Local Government Leadership Academy forum in Vancouver, which runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, and has made some other appointments in the Lower Mainland.

CAO David Trawin said Hamer-Jackson did tell councillors if they need him while he's in Mexico, they can get a hold of him. He noted according to policies in place, virtual attendance is not permitted for closed council meetings.

Last year, Hamer-Jackson defended his absence from a team-building meeting in early January, saying he had an unexpected delay in his return from holidays in Mexico, but had intended to be in the Okanagan for other meetings anyhow. At the time, Coun. Dale Bass said the mayor should have been more clear with council about his plans.