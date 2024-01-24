Kamloops recorded 80 drug overdose deaths in 2023: BC Coroners Service

Photo: Contributed

There were 80 recorded drug overdose deaths in Kamloops throughout 2023, according to new data released by the BC Coroner’s Service.

The deaths are the second-highest total on record in the city — 12 fewer than the record-setting 92 people who lost their lives to toxic drugs in 2022.

Across B.C., drug overdoses claimed the lives of at 2,511 people in 2023, which is the largest number of drug-related deaths ever reported. The numbers surpass the previous provincial record of 2,383 overdose deaths in 2022.

The number of overdose deaths in Kamloops in 2023 makes up three per cent of the total across the province and is equal to an average of about six deaths a month in the city.

Vancouver had the largest percentage of the drug deaths with 26 per cent. Nearby Kelowna made up four per cent.

Within Interior Health — the health authority that includes Kamloops — about 60 per cent of drug overdose deaths between 2020 and 2023 occurred in private residences.

In 2023, the amount of drug overdose death that involved fentanyl in IH was 83 per cent, down slightly from 86 per cent in 2022 and 88 per cent in 2021.

Smoking made up on average 65 per cent of the mode of consumption in drug overdose deaths in IH in 2023.

Across B.C. the total number of lives lost in 2023 is 5 per cent more than the previous high of 2,383 deaths recorded a year earlier in 2022. About seven in every 10 decedents were aged between 30 and 59, and more than three quarters were male, according to the coroner’s service.

The highest number of overdose deaths occurred in Vancouver (644), Surrey (231) and Greater Victoria (168). Of B.C.’s health authorities, IH had the fourth highest amount with 417 deaths.