Kamloops man acquitted on charges he sexually assaulted, 'corrupted' young stepdaughter

A man accused of sexually assaulting and morally corrupting his stepdaughter in their Kamloops home more than 20 years ago has been found not guilty.

The 61-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant. He was acquitted on Wednesday after standing trial last year in B.C. Supreme Court on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 14 and corrupting the morals of a child.

The offences were alleged to have taken place in Kamloops and Victoria between 1991 and 2001. The family moved from Kamloops to Victoria in 2000.

The complainant, who is now 36, was between four and 14 at the time of the alleged offences. She accused her former stepfather of routinely exposing himself, masturbating openly in front of her and kissing her in a sexual manner.

The complainant was removed from the home at 14, court heard, after she discovered her stepfather following an overdose. She has been estranged from the accused and her mother since then.

During a brief hearing Wednesday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori said he was left with reasonable doubt as to the man’s guilt, so he acquitted him.

Hori pointed to three factors — the man’s denial in court, the complainant’s mother’s testimony denying any inappropriate behaviour and the reliability of the complainant’s testimony.