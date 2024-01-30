Two years in prison for Kamloops drug dealer caught packaging product in North Shore alcove

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops drug dealer who was caught packaging a fentanyl mixture for resale has been ordered to spend two years in prison.

Dyllon John Cazes, 30, was sentenced Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court after earlier pleading guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Court heard Cazes was spotted by police preparing baggies of drugs for sale on Aug. 13, 2021, in an alcove in the 300-block of Tranquille Road.

When Mounties moved in to arrest him, Cazes told them he was “just trying to make some money.”

Police searched Cazes belongings and found more than 71 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and carfentanil, 24.2 grams of methamphetamine and 21.3 grams of cocaine, as well as $865 in cash and weapons, including two batons, a knife and bear spray.

Cazes was given credit for 77 days already spent in custody and ordered to serve about 22 months of new time, after which he will be bound by a probation order for 12 months.

Cazes was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years.