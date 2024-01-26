Serious charges pending after suspected Kamloops robber turns herself in

Photo: Glacier Media

A Kamloops woman could face serious charges after she was arrested in connection with a series of alleged robberies.

According to police, the woman turned herself in on Saturday following an alleged robbery on Friday at a Valleyview motel.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the suspect entered a room at a motel in the 1800-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway armed with what appeared to be a firearm, made a series of threats and made off with cash.

Evelyn said the same woman is suspected in another robbery on Jan. 2.

The suspect was released pending charge recommendations.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.