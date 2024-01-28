Assault suspect collared after trying to flee Mounties at downtown Kamloops apartment building

Photo: Castanet

A suspect had no luck over the weekend when trying to flee Mounties at a downtown Kamloops apartment building, police say.

According to police, officers were called to a building in the 400-block of St. Paul Street at about 2:30 a.m. last Sunday for a report of an assault.

“Multiple officers attended and located the suspect, known to police, fleeing in a stairwell,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was captured by officers shortly after in the foyer, where he resisted arrest and attempted to assault police,"

Evelyn said, adding that a can of bear spray was seized from the man’s belongings.

The victim in the initial assault investigation was uncooperative, Evelyn said, and the suspect was released once he’d sobered up.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.