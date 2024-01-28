Suspect arrested after report of domestic assault in North Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

A suspect was arrested following an alleged assault last weekend in North Kamloops, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to Thrupp Street and Mackenzie Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 21 for a report of an assault.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the report indicated a woman had been assaulted and threatened.

“Officers located and arrested a suspect nearby,” she said.

“He was taken to cells and released with a court date and conditions. Charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the assessment and approval process.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.