No charges for intoxicated man who caused disturbance at Kamloops restaurant

Photo: KTW file A jail cell in the basement of the Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment.

A Kamloops man spent some time in jail over the weekend after causing a disturbance outside a Sahali restaurant, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a well-being check in the 500-block of Notre Dame Drive at about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.

“Officers located the man asleep in the snow nearby,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Following an assessment, the man’s behaviour was determined to be the result of intoxication, not a mental health crisis.”

Evelyn said the man was checked out by BC Ambulance paramedics, then arrested. He was taken to jail to sober up, then released without charges.