Police confirm human remains located at site of homeless camp fire in downtown Kamloops

Kamloops Mounties say they are investigating a sudden death after human remains were located where a fire was extinguished off Rivers Trail near the Red Bridge.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said firefighters knocked down a blaze on Saturday at about 10 p.m. at the site of an apparent transient camp along the bank of the South Thompson River just west of the Red Bridge.

Police were called to that scene at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday after a worker attending the scene to clean up discovered remains among the debris.

“The BC Coroners Service attended the scene and confirmed the remains to be human,” Evelyn said in a news release on Wednesday morning.

She said police continue to investigate in the area alongside Kamloops Fire Rescue. Investigators are working to identify the deceased and establish what occurred.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet police are awaiting the attendance of the BC Coroners Service at the scene Wednesday morning, and expect to have an update on their investigation later in the day.

About five police vehicles and two City of Kamloops community services vehicles were parked on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park where Mounties could be seen setting up lighting to aid in their investigation.

Investigators appeared to be focused on a wooded area west of the bridge and just off the north end of the walking path.

Evelyn said Mounties were called to the area following the discovery of “suspicious debris” at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday by a worker cleaning up an area that had been previously impacted by a fire.

The walking path in the area remains closed while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.