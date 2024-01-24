BC Coroners Service called to 'suspicious' discovery under Red Bridge, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

It appears Kamloops Mounties are investigating the discovery of human remains following the closure of Rivers Trail beneath the Red Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet police are awaiting the attendance of the BC Coroners Service at the scene Wednesday morning, and expect to have an update on their investigation later in the day.

About five police vehicles and two City of Kamloops community services vehicles were parked on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park where Mounties could be seen setting up lighting to aid in their investigation.

Investigators appeared to be focused on a wooded area west of the bridge and just off the north end of the walking path.

Evelyn said Mounties were called to the area following the discovery of “suspicious debris” at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday by a worker cleaning up an area that had been previously impacted by a fire.

The walking path in the area remains closed while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.