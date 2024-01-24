Kamloops councillor urges BC Housing to use Columbia Street land for new homes

Photo: Google Maps Provincial government buildings located at Columbia Street and Sixth Avenue in downtown Kamloops.

A city councillor says a large area of provincially-owned land in downtown Kamloops would make an ideal site for housing and a complex care facility, but council and residents are “stuck” waiting for government ministries to move on the matter.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, two BC Housing directors gave a presentation about the agency’s work in the city, fielding questions from elected officials about housing, shelters and homelessness.

Coun. Bill Sarai asked the representatives if they were able to provide an update on a proposal to use land at Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street — known as the Columbia Precinct — to construct much-needed homes and establish facilities to support people living with mental health and addiction challenges.

Sarai said council has already made its case to the province, including Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon, and has made arrangements for some government representatives to make a site visit.

“It's zoned in a hospital health area, so there can't be any pushback if there's a shelter there, or a complex care or detox, or recovery,” Sarai said.

“We as council have all said right from Day 1, when we first got notified that there's some potential here, that we would stand behind any development there — all types of housing. And we've been hearing over and over again that there's discussion, that there's going to be some movement on it.”

Sarai said Interior Health has told council it doesn’t have any Kamloops land identified for a purpose-built complex care facility, so they can’t yet commit to the project, which has been requested by local elected officials for years.

At the same time, Sarai said, the housing ministry “tells us they’re ready for providing the land if Interior Health tells us they’re ready to commit to the complex care.”

“So we as council, and our residents, we’re stuck in the middle," he said.

"What do we need to do to help you move this forward? Or can you tell us whereabouts we are in that government precinct development site to address housing needs and complex care?”

Tyler Baker, BC Housing director of development for the Interior region, said the agency is aware the Columbia Precinct is “a site of opportunity.”

“We're aware of the motions that have come forward from council of that site, and communications with the ministry on the opportunities there,” Baker said.

He noted the redevelopment of the Glenfair complex, located at 1100 Glenfair Dr., is moving forward. The proposal includes replacing the current 80-unit Glenfair seniors housing complex with 340 new rental homes for Kamloops seniors. BC Housing has said construction is expected to start in 2025.

“The last budget had an announcement of capital funding to move that overall redevelopment portfolio across the province forward — so that is certainly moving forward. I'm sure you will see that coming to this group soon in terms of approvals and everything,” Baker said.

He added BC Housing, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are in the process of rolling out a program for complex care across the province, and no decisions have yet been announced.

Complex care beds have been established in Kamloops through an approach which uses single and two-family homes spread out across the city to house a smaller number of individuals who need intensive supports. However, council has been urged to advocate for a purpose-built facility for the community.

“Certainly we're aware that the opportunity, the land is there in the Columbia Precinct and we agree it's a good site for that because of all the things you mentioned,” Baker said.

Sarai said the land has potential to support affordable homes, supportive housing, shelters and recovery beds, telling the directors council is willing to work with the province to help ensure the land is freed up for development.

In 2023, the province issued housing targets for Kamloops, telling the municipality 4,236 housing units need to be built within five years.

“You have the land there, and this would be a big step in alleviating the concerns we have in our community with land that's already there — and it's in an area that is surrounded by hospitals and healthcare,” Sarai said.

“I'm pleading with you, to let you know that you have our 100 per cent support, whatever else you need from us, we are ready to step up. If it's zoning, whatever it is, we are ready to step up for you.”