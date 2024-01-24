TNRD directors decide against looking into regulating cabin sizes in lakeshore resort areas

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District's board of directors has voted narrowly against proceeding with discussion about restricting the size of cabins, despite the efforts of a North Thompson mayor.

In a split 17-10 vote at last week’s regular meeting, the board defeated a motion from Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer, who called for the report to be discussed further at a committee of the whole meeting.

Stamer said he wanted to further discuss the ramifications of possibly limiting commercial cabin sizes. At issue, he said, is that given myriad zoning and usages within the TNRD, a developer could, without warning, circumvent zoning bylaws by building rentable units resembling housing.

He noted there have been zoning use contraventions in the regional district in the past.

“That's why I’d like to be able to delve into this just a little bit more,” Stamer said. “We’d have the opportunity to see exactly where everything is aligned, where it fits, where we can have some potential issues coming forward.”

Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine, who voted in support of Stamer's motion, said he foresees residential and commercial uses getting “much more complex over the coming years” in the resort municipality. He added this potentially could create conflict, as that a “monster house” offering short-term rentals could be built next to someone’s recreational family home.

“I think it is better to try and address this early, as opposed to waiting,” Raine said.

A staff report on the matter recommended that no action be taken, citing an absence of complaints or bylaw infractions, and because specific limitations for new resorts can be tailored during rezoning applications based on public input, servicing capacity and environmental considerations.

Alex Krause, TNRD general manager of development services, told the board that of the approximately 23,000 properties in the TNRD, a little more than 200 are zoned for resorts. Those are the only properties where short-term or nightly rentals are allowed.

He said the TNRD prohibits those rentals on all rural residential lots. He said there are some resorts in the TNRD that could expand without warning, but this type of development cannot “pop up just anywhere.”

Krause said if a developer did find lakefront property zoned rural and wanted it as a resort, they would still have to go through the rezoning process.

“And I think that's where the board can really capture the input of the public [and] really narrow down on a site specific basis,” Krause said.

He said his concern is the TNRD implementing a “one size fits all” restriction leading to existing resorts being hampered by the size limitation.

“Frankly, staff’s perspective here, so far, we can't really find a problem that needs a solution,” Krause said.

The report noted a gross floor area maximum could be implemented for new rentable units, but doing so would likely increase variance applications.

The TNRD’s zoning bylaw has no restrictions on the size of recreational commercial rentable units, nor does it regulate the size of residential dwellings, according to the staff report, which also stated that of B.C.’s 27 regional districts, only seven have restrictions on rentable cabins.

The report was drafted following a request from Stamer last October.

Regional district directors who voted in support of Stamer's motion included Raine, Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, Kamloops Coun. Margot Middleton, Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell, Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta, and electoral area directors Lee Morris, Michael Grenier, Jill Hayward, and Doug Haughton.