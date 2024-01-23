City of Kamloops receives $2.1M from 2023 grant applications, with $16M still pending

Photo: KTW file

The City of Kamloops sent out 16 grant applications in 2023, and has been successful for a dozen of them so far — receiving a total of $2.1 million in funding for various community projects.

Denise King, the city’s grants and awards specialist, told Kamloops council during its meeting Tuesday one application submitted last year wasn’t successful, and three, worth about $16 million, are still pending.

“The three pending applications are big ones — so they’re taking time,” King said.

One of the pending applications is for $15.6 million under the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund. If awarded, this money will be put towards initiatives aimed at boosting local housing development.

Other grant applications from 2023 remaining in the adjudication process include a $333,500 ask for city childcare under ChildCareBC’s New Spaces Fund, and a request for $431,600 to be put toward a Clapperton sidewalk project.

Grant money received based on last year’s applications has been put towards projects like training and exercises for Emergency Support Services responders, Emergency Operations Centre equipment and training, a community bicycle valet kit, tree planting and city events.

King said the city applied for 22 grants in 2022. Of those, 12 were successful — about 55 per cent — resulting in the city receiving about $17.6 million. One application for $1.8 million related to Lorne Street rail crossing upgrades remains in progress.

The full report on the status of grant applications from 2022 to 2023 can be found in the Jan. 23 council meeting agenda.