Kamloops Mounties investigating 'suspicious debris' near Red Bridge

Photo: Castanet

Police are asking the public to avoid the walking path under the Red Bridge were police continue to investigate.

On Tuesday Jan. 23, 2024, around 1:40 p.m.,

Kamloops RCMP officers were called to an area near the 600-block of Lorne Street and the Red Bridge at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday where "suspicious debris" was discovered by a worker cleaning up an area that had been previously impacted by a fire.

RCMP spokesperson Crystal Evelyn said more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.