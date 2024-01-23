D-man Zellweger expected to make NHL debut Tuesday night for Ducks

Photo: San Diego Gulls Olen Zellweger is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday for the Anaheim Ducks.

Former Kamloops Blazers blue liner Olen Zellweger will make his NHL debut Tuesday as the Anaheim Ducks take on the Buffalo Sabres.

The 20-year-old defence man was called up by the Ducks and was on the ice for the morning skate in Anaheim ahead of the 7 p.m. matchup.

Zellweger has eight goals and 25 points in 34 games with the San Diego Gulls so far this season and was named to the AHL All-Star game next month.

The rookie from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Is tied for the league lead in goals by a rookie blue liner and ranks second in points and assists.

Zellweger was drafted by Anaheim in the second round, 34th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.

He is the reigning CHL Defenseman of the Year from the 2022-23 season from which he was also named the WHL Defenseman of the Year.

Zellweger was acquired by the Blazers last season, along with forward Ryan Hofer, in a blockbuster trade involving 10 draft picks being sent in return to the Everett Silvertips.