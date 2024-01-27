Teck inks deal with Cook's Ferry band to recognize impacts of historical land transfer

Photo: Teck Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper mine in Canada.

The Cook’s Ferry Indian Band has signed an agreement with a Teck copper mine to support reconciliation for a historical transfer of Cook’s Ferry reserve land.

According to a news release from Cook’s Ferry and Teck Highland Valley Copper Mine, The Legacy Agreement includes resources and workplans for Cook’s Ferry and HVC to "work toward closing the socio-economic gap and addressing cultural impacts from the land transfer" to predecessors of HVC.

Cook’s Ferry Chief, Christine Walkem, said the band was pleased to begin the process to address adverse effects of the surrender of four reserve lands to HVC.

“The resulting Legacy Agreement will assist Cook’s Ferry to address the historic legacy of HVC on our way of life and provide a better future for our community,” Walkem said.

According to the news release, the agreement also sets a framework for engagement and communication to support implementation of the agreement.

“We recognize the unique heritage and culture of the Cook’s Ferry Indian Band, their connection to the lands that constituted the reserve lands used for HVC, and our responsibility to respect the rights, cultures, knowledge and interests of Cook’s Ferry,” said HVC Operations General Manager Matt Parrilla.

Priorities in the agreement include increasing knowledge and recognition, and contemplation of future return, of the former Cook’s Ferry reserve lands, fostering business opportunities on reserve lands, supporting community wellness and planning for the development of a cultural centre.