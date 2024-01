Photo: Contributed John DeCicco. Click here to view gallery Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed

Former Kamloops councillor John DeCicco has died.

City council started its Tuesday meeting with a moment of silence for DeCicco, who served as councillor from 1999 to 2008.

DeCicco, a barber, owned Continental Barber Shop, which is still operating in the 300-block of Victoria Street. He retired in 2015 after cutting hair in downtown Kamloops for decades.