Driver was drunk in crash that caused Westsyde power outage, police say

Photo: Contributed Crews repair a hydro pole damaged in a single-vehicle collision Sunday on Westsyde Road.

Drunk driving is being blamed by police for a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that caused a significant power outage in Westsyde.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to the corner of Westsyde Road and Serle Road just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a truck struck a hydro pole. No one was injured in the collision.

“As part of the investigation, officers conducted a roadside breath test on the driver, which resulted in a fail reading, indicating a blood-alcohol content exceeding 0.08,” she said.

Evelyn said the driver, a Kamloops woman, was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and had her truck impounded for a month.

The outage impacted 1,300 homes in Westsyde, according to BC Hydro.