Driver was drunk in crash that caused Westsyde power outage, police say

Drunk driving is being blamed by police for a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that caused a significant power outage in Westsyde.
According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to the corner of Westsyde Road and Serle Road just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.
RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a truck struck a hydro pole. No one was injured in the collision.
“As part of the investigation, officers conducted a roadside breath test on the driver, which resulted in a fail reading, indicating a blood-alcohol content exceeding 0.08,” she said.
Evelyn said the driver, a Kamloops woman, was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and had her truck impounded for a month.
The outage impacted 1,300 homes in Westsyde, according to BC Hydro.