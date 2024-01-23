Stone, Milobar say BC United would add passing lanes, enforcement to deadly stretch of Highway 5

Photo: Michael Potestio MLAs Todd Stone and Peter Milobar discuss Highway 5 safety at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Kamloops MLAs Todd Stone and Peter Milobar pledged Tuesday to upgrade safety and infrastructure on a deadly stretch of highway north of the city.

More than a dozen people died last year on Highway 5 north of Kamloops, with mayors in communities along the corridor calling for action from the province.

“Highway 5 has experienced significant increases in traffic volume over the past seven years, including a surge in commercial truck traffic,” said Stone, MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson.

“We need to address these challenges in a co-ordinated fashion, and only BC United has a plan to invest in our Interior roads.”

The BC United plans call for infrastructure improvements including passing lanes, roadside barriers, enhanced signage, widened corners, more pull outs and a full-amenity rest stop.

The Opposition party also plans to immediately establish a CVSE inspection station near Clearwater, review the viability of installing dash cameras or speed limiters on commercial trucks and “tighten B.C.’s long-haul truck driver training and licensing requirements.”

The party also said it would fill longstanding RCMP vacancies to staff up the BC Highway Patrol through the North Thompson and review the funding model for volunteer fire departments, which respond to collisions in the area.

“Improving transportation infrastructure, emergency response and public safety on Highway 5 should be a top priority for the province, and we will make it one,” said Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar.

“This designated dangerous goods route has witnessed a tragic increase in collisions and fatalities in recent years, and we desperately need a government that will make the investments needed to improve this stretch of highway.”

More to come …