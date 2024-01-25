Four Interior high school curling rinks qualify for provincials at Kamloops playdowns

Photo: Contributed Westsyde Secondary Girls Champions: Teacher Sponsor Kendra Hallstrom, Kylie Bottineau, Alicia Evans, Maya Stadola, Jacey Hallstrom, Bethany Evans, and coach Brad Thompson.

The Thompson-Okanagan High School Curling Playdowns were held in Kamloops last weekend, where four Interior rinks — two from Kamloops, one from Kelowna and one from Salmon Arm — secured berths in next month's provincial championships.

Ten teams from the region played at the Kamloops Curling Centre, competing for a spot in the High School Curling Provincials to be hosted by the Kelowna Curling Club in about a month.

The Westsyde Secondary girls' team earned top spot in their pool after defeating Kelowna secondary in six ends. Since Kelowna is the host, KSS has an automatic berth into the provincial tournament.

Norkam and Salmon Arm boys' teams competed for the top spot in their pool. While both qualified for the provincials, Salmon Arm was crowned the champion and will be ranked the No. 1 seed from the Interior.

Westsyde secondary and Kelowna secondary girls' teams and the Norkam and Salmon Arm boys' teams will compete for B.C. high school curling glory at the Kelowna Curling Club from Feb. 28 to March 2.