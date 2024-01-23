The Trans Canada Highway will be closed for 8 hours Tuesday night north of Hope

Photo: MoTI

If you were planning to travel the Fraser Canyon between Lytton and Hope overnight Tuesday you should make alternate arrangements.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the portion of the Trans Canada Highway through the Fraser Canyon between Siska and Boothroyd will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure is necessary to allow for removal of the temporary bridge at Falls Creek.

Local traffic only will be allowed to pass between Lytton and Siska and Hope and Boothroyd during those hours.

Checkpoints will be in place.