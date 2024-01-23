Build Kamloops committee invites philanthropic businessman behind PAC plan to city council

Photo: CHP Architects A rendering of the proposed performing arts centre.

A prominent Kamloops businessman and philanthropist behind the initial planning stages of a proposed Kamloops centre for the arts will be invited to a future council meeting to discuss the project — which appears to be gaining new steam.

Members of Kamloops council’s Build Kamloops select committee voted Monday to send Ron Fawcett an invitation to council’s next meeting so he could present on the initial work that happened to advance the performing arts centre project.

The move was suggested by Coun. Dale Bass, who told committee members she has heard some comments around project costs from the public, and believes residents needs to hear from someone who is “possibly the best ambassador for this than any one of us.”

“I would move that staff invite Ron Fawcett to attend the Feb. 6 council meeting to discuss the status of the performing arts project, where we're at with it, what he sees as being a potential timeline — just so we can start talking to the public about this,” she said.

On Monday, committee members voted in favour of recommending council approve a plan to spend $7 million, obtained through short-term debt, to begin validation and detailed design work for the proposed Kamloops Centre for the Arts. The final vote will take place at a future council meeting.

Matt Kachel, the city’s capital projects manager, told the committee the performing arts centre project has been in development for about two decades.

“Through this work, done mostly externally, but did include the city, the Fawcetts put together a really good vision and scope for the project. I can say from experience, one of the most difficult things about putting big projects together like this is determining what the needs are,” Kachel said.

“They did that really well, got buy-in from the arts community, the user groups, as far as I know, went around the world looked at other theatres, what works, what doesn't. And we're benefiting from all of that with a really well coordinated, I'll call it, a pre-design or a conceptual design.”

Kachel said the work completed by the Fawcetts will allow the city to move forward efficiently with more detailed design plans.

The proposed Kamloops Centre for the Arts is planned for a site on Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Kamloops, integrating with Kelson Hall — a building heavily renovated and reopened as a home for the Kamloops Symphony and Western Canada Theatre.

The Fawcetts were behind Kelson Hall, and donated the building to the city last year.

A performing arts centre has been discussed in the community for years. The Fawcetts said they would donate $10 million to help build the Kamloops Centre for the Arts when planning was underway about four years ago.

The first referendum on borrowing money to fund the project was narrowly voted down in 2015. A second referendum, scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020, was ultimately shelved due to the pandemic.