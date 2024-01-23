Five years after double murder, Kamloops Mounties tout possible headway

Photo: KTW file Police investigate a fatal shooting in Kamloops on Jan. 23, 2019.

It's been five years since two men died 90 minutes apart in shootings at two Kamloops hotels, and Mounties say they might have more to say about their investigation in the coming days or weeks.

Rex Gill, a 41-year-old man from Summerland, and Cody Mathieu, a 33-year-old from Kamloops, were gunned down in shootings related to the drug trade on Jan. 23, 2019. Police later confirmed Gill was targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet Kamloops he is well-versed on the file and expects to have an announcement about it in the not-too-distant future, noting police are getting close to having a charge recommendation to Crown.

“The investigation is still active and being advanced,” he said. “It still remains a priority with the detachment.”

Kamloops Mounties responded to two separate shootings on the morning of Jan. 23, 2019 — just before 7 a.m. at the Super 8 in Valleyview, where Mathieu was targeted, and a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites off Rogers Way, where Gill was shot.

Both men were transported to hospital and police later confirmed they died.

Mathieu was known to police for his involvement in the drug trade. Gill was not known to police.

The violent day was part of a bloody gang war in Kamloops that followed the 2017 shooting death of Konaam Shirzad, one of the founders of the Red Scorpions gang.

A Penticton man told reporters in 2019 the shots that killed Gill came from a vehicle that had pulled up next to the truck they were standing beside. The man said the first shot hit the vehicle’s tailgate, and Gill was hit when four more shots were fired.

Gill was remembered by friends and family as a kind man with a big personality.

Pelley told Castanet last month that one of his goals for 2024 is to see charges laid in some of Kamloops' high-profile cold cases.