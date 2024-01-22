Kamloops council to decide on allocating $7M for detailed performing arts centre plans

Photo: City of Kamloops / Station One Architects A rendering of the proposed Kamloops Centre for the Arts

A plan to put $7 million toward completing detailed design work for a proposed Kamloops performing arts centre is set to go before city council for final approval.

Matt Kachel, the city’s capital projects manager, told the Build Kamloops council committee Monday that prominent local businesspeople Ron and Rae Fawcett have done a lot of work to determine the vision and scope of the proposed project in previous years.

“With the requirements of the Kamloops centre for the arts well understood, we're going to get positioned to move forward with the next steps, which would be validation and detailed design,” Kachel said.

“Now that we know exactly what the scope is, we can figure out exactly what that looks like in terms of cost, how we're going to do it, what the timelines look like, with a high degree of accuracy.”

He said the validation phase will see project builders included in the early design work, and will allow the project team and specialists to map out the remaining trajectory of the project.

“It allows us to kind of put it to paper once and then move forward with something in confidence with all the risks together.”

The $7 million is proposed to be obtained though short-term borrowing. David Hallinan, the city’s corporate services director, said this can be converted into long-term borrowing if the Kamloops public approves.

“The short term debt component will not create any impact on taxpayers today. It allows us the ability to be able to cashflow this project accordingly,” Hallinan said.

“Should the public decide that yes, they are all in favour of taking this program forward, we are then able to convert that short term debt into long term debt and package it as part of the overall project costs.”

He noted if the project doesn’t move forward, staff will come to council with an alternative to be able to pay down the short term debt.

The committee voted unanimously to recommend that council approve the plan to move forward with funding the next development stage.

“While $7 million does seem a lot for plans, there is no way around that — that costs what that costs. And we're going to do it right,” said Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

“The Fawcetts have already done it right to this point and invested millions of their own dollars already, we cannot thank them enough. But now it's ours to take on and take to the next step and show that we are willing to partner in this work as well.”

After an initial referendum on borrowing money to build a performing arts centre was voted down nearly a decade ago, a second referendum was scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020, and was ultimately shelved due to the pandemic.