Murder trial cancelled after accused pleads guilty to manslaughter

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to a 2022 slaying in Lillooet.

Justin Ehlert, 36, pleaded guilty Monday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of manslaughter.

Ehlert was charged with second-degree murder following the death of Leeland Alexander, 25.

Police have previously said they were called to a stretch of Main Street in downtown Lillooet for a report of a man down on March 15, 2022. Mounties arrived to find Alexander suffering serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives travelled to Lillooet and spent several days in the community interviewing witnesses, police said at the time.

Ehlert had been slated to stand trial beginning next week in front of a B.C. Supreme Court jury on one count of second-degree murder. That trial has now been cancelled.

Lawyers will return to court on Monday to set a date for Ehlert’s sentencing.

Ehlert remains in custody.