Kamloops-area man on trial, accused of sexually assaulting ex's daughter

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops-area man is standing trial this week in front of a jury in B.C. Supreme Court, accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

The 40-year-old man is charged with one count of sexual assault stemming from an incident on July 21, 2022. He cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant.

In a brief opening statement to jurors on Monday afternoon, Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said the complainant was 22 and severely intoxicated at the time of the alleged offence.

Varesi said the accused picked the complainant up from a pub and drove her home, where he is alleged to have forced himself on her.

The trial is scheduled to run five days.