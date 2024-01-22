SD73 seeks public input for name of new Pineview Valley elementary school

Photo: Station One Architects Design plans for the new Pineview Valley school in November. SD73 staff said design plans are subject to change.

With a new school on the way, the Kamloops-Thompson school district is looking to the public for input on a name.

A new 453-seat, K-7 elementary school to be built in Pineview Valley received $65.3 million in provincial funding last February.

SD73’s board of education is inviting members of the school district to submit a name for the new school between now and the beginning of March.

Rhonda Nixon, SD73 superintendent, said the Pineview Valley School Naming Committee is made up of community representatives, including students, and will suggest a final name to the board following consultations and input from the community.

“We actually went through a rank ordering exercise last day, everybody submitted it, their rank order of the over 50 names that were provided and then gave their rationale," Nixon said.

"Now we are dialoguing with the families about their perspectives on the names and rationales and then we'll engage in that process at least three more times."

Criteria for suggestions include the name of the street the school is located on, the name of the geographic area, a name with historical significance to Indigenous rights holders, a name that reflects local, provincial and national diversities, a name that reflects a positive image of the board and a name of a person.

The school site will be located southeast of Pineview Valley along Copperhead Drive.

Preliminary earthworks at the site of the new school was completed in December after being approved by the board in October.

The school district said the final design of the school is nearing completion. The next tender package will include the remainder of site works and construction of the building and is expected to go to tender at the end of February.

The project is expected to begin construction in May and the school is slated to be completed by September of 2026.