Road cleared after Monday morning collision shut down Highway 97 near Monte Creek

Photo: Jim Gillam/Twitter
UPDATE: 12:29 p.m.
Highway 97 is now clear following an earlier collision in the Monte Creek area east of Kamloops.
According to DriveBC, the road was cleared as of 12:20 p.m.
UPDATE: 11:28 a.m.
Highway 97 remains closed due to a crash near Monte Creek, according to DriveBC.
It is not known when the highway will reopen.
ORIGINAL STORY: 9:15 a.m.
Highway 97 is blocked in both directions near Monte Creek Monday morning.
DriveBC indicates a vehicle incident between Barnhartvale Road and Duck Range Road is blocking traffic in both directions eight kilometres east of Monte Creek.
There is a detour in effect via Highway 1, Highway 97A, and Highway 97B.
The next update is expected at 10 a.m. Pacific time.