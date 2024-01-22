Road cleared after Monday morning collision shut down Highway 97 near Monte Creek

Photo: Jim Gillam/Twitter

UPDATE: 12:29 p.m.

Highway 97 is now clear following an earlier collision in the Monte Creek area east of Kamloops.

According to DriveBC, the road was cleared as of 12:20 p.m.

UPDATE: 11:28 a.m.

Highway 97 remains closed due to a crash near Monte Creek, according to DriveBC.

It is not known when the highway will reopen.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:15 a.m.

Highway 97 is blocked in both directions near Monte Creek Monday morning.

DriveBC indicates a vehicle incident between Barnhartvale Road and Duck Range Road is blocking traffic in both directions eight kilometres east of Monte Creek.

There is a detour in effect via Highway 1, Highway 97A, and Highway 97B.

The next update is expected at 10 a.m. Pacific time.