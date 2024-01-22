WolfPack athletes create athletic council to foster sports pride

Photo: Andrew Holliday/TRU

Thompson Rivers University WolfPack varsity athletes have banded together to create a council — a body aimed at creating a greater sense of community both on and off the court.

Patrick Izett, WolfPack men’s soccer player and WolfPack Athletic Council president, said the council has been up and running for about a month. He said it was created “for the athletes, by the athletes.”

“A few of us more senior athletes decided to get together and create this WolfPack Athletic Council to help bring together a more cohesive athletic community that can provide a platform for us to work on our leadership skills and development,” he said.

“That also goes hand in hand with helping to promote the WolfPack within the Kamloops community, and also on our campus, at TRU — getting more recognition or awareness about WolfPack games and all that sort of stuff to try to create a better intercollegiate atmosphere.”

Izett said the council’s goal is to create an athletic scholarship, titled the WolfPack Athletic Council Scholarship, which would be awarded to a male and female athlete who best embody the WolfPack’s values, as determined by the WolfPack’s own athletes.

The council is currently made up of five members — a president, vice-president, event-coordinator and two social media officers. Each WolfPack team will also have two team representatives who will nominate an athlete for the scholarship.

Izett said he first began dribbling the idea around after arriving in Kamloops from UBC. He noted there wasn’t an equivalent to the Thunderbird Athletes Council at TRU, leaving a gap between WolfPack teams and the community.

“I went down a rabbit hole, researching how they function, what their frameworks look like, trying to understand like the responsibilities of different positions, how it fits into the athletic department, all that sort of thing,” Izett said.

“I thought that this was going to be a great way for us to help bring more cohesion together with our athletes, because right now everyone's very segregated. Soccer sticks to soccer, basketball sticks to basketball. This way we can kind of build a better athletic community.”

He said he brought together several senior athletes to pitch the idea to the WolfPack’s director of athletics and recreation, Curtis Atkinson, and high performance sport manager, Scott Clark.

Izett said the athletes learned TRU was already considering doing something similar, and they went ahead with the support of the university.

“From there, we pitched the athletes, I think like a group of 30 or 40, and we got the word out about what was going on,” he said.

“It was up to those team members to tell their teammates what it is we're doing and then decide who would best be suited to join. And since then we've had a lot of enthusiasm from fellow athletes.”

Izett said the council has already begun to reach out to local businesses to form partnerships and create more community awareness for Wolfpack games. He said the council is also looking to host fundraising and social events, such as “hype games.”

“We were very fortunate with men's soccer to host nationals in 2022 and when we won we had crazy support from all the fans and everything, people singing songs and supporting us. And so the idea was, how can we bring that kind of atmosphere to every team?” he said.

“So by making it mandatory for the student athletes to support at least one game for each team throughout the year, to try and enhance the atmosphere and raise the level of excitement around it.”

The first hype game of the season will be hosted on Jan. 27 when WolfPack basketball teams face off against the UNBC Timberwolves.

Izett said a website is in the works, but in the meantime interested parties can check the WolfPack Athletic Council Instagram page for more information