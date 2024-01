Photo: Castanet

The city is asking residents to limit street parking overnight throughout the week as snow removal work is conducted.

In a social media post, the city said snow pickup will begin downtown from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly. The route will begin at 1st Avenue and Lansdowne Street.

The city asks that residents limit their street parking in designated areas throughout the week.

Once completed, the city said crews will move to the North Shore for further removal.