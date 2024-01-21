BC Hydro restores power after outage impacts 1,300 Kamloops homes in Westsyde

Photo: Tim Petruk
UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.
Power has been restored to more than 500 homes in Kamloops' Westsyde area after a motor vehicle crash caused a power outage early Sunday morning.
ORIGINAL: 11:43 a.m.
Over 500 BC Hydro customers in Kamloops' Westsyde area are in the dark after a motor vehicle crash caused a power outage Sunday morning.
Westsyde Road is closed and traffic is being detoured around the crash.
According to BC Hydro, the outage occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday.
Crews are on-site and power is expected to return around 2 p.m. to the 572 customers impacted by the outage, according to BC Hydro.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
Photo: BC Hydro