Environment Canada predicts week of overcast skies, light snow and rain

Madison Reeve

The Kamloops region is forecast to see a week of overcast skies with chances of light snow and rain, according to Environment Canada.

Monday is expected to see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and a high of 2 C during the day. Cloudy skies will continue into the night with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. A low of 1 C is forecast overnight.

A daytime high of 5 C and cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday. Cloudy periods will continue in the evening as temperatures drop to a low of 1 C.

Cloudy skies are predicted over the course of Wednesday with a high of 6 C. More clouds are forecast to accompany an overnight low of 1 C.

Thursday will continue to see cloudy skies and a high of 5 C. A low of 0 C and overcast skies are predicted in the evening.

Cloudy skies are forecast Friday as temperatures peak at 3 C over the course of the day. More clouds are predicted overnight with a low of 1 C.

Overcast skies are forecast to continue into the weekend, with daytime highs around 5 C.