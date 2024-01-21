Kamloops councillor withdraws motion asking feds to call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Coun. Nancy Bepple.

A Kamloops councillor has decided to withdraw her motion asking the federal government to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as “it was clear” ahead of Tuesday’s council meeting it wouldn’t have been adopted.

Coun. Nancy Bepple introduced her motion during a Jan. 9 council meeting, and it was set to be discussed on Tuesday, Jan. 23. She confirmed to Castanet Kamloops on Saturday she intended to withdraw.

“The big picture is that I want success, and it was clear to me that the motion that I put forward, after talking to colleagues, isn't going to pass,” Bepple said.

“I don't think spending the time around the council chamber wordsmithing a motion is a good use of time. So I want to sort of reassess, and bring something else forward.”

Bepple’s motion asked for the mayor to write a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking the federal government to “recognize the humanitarian crisis unfolding as a result of the current conflict, call for an immediate ceasefire and release of all hostages, and provide leadership in the flow of unrestricted access of humanitarian aid.”

The motion also called on mayor and councillors to publicly condemn acts of anti-semitism, racism, and Islamophobia.

Bepple said if she brings another motion forward, it will be focused on supporting people in the Kamloops community who have been impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“I know that there are individuals who have family members in Gaza, for example, who would like them to be able to come to Canada for safety. And it’s technically possible right now, but still extremely difficult given the parameters that are set out by the federal government,” she said.

“But at the end of the day, to start with, I think it's just important that we acknowledge how difficult it is in our community, for many individuals.”

She said it’s still important for council to acknowledge the rising level of anti-semitism, racism and Islamophobia documented in many communities since the start of the conflict.

“I think that that still needs to be on the table as well, just acknowledging that that has been an impact here in Kamloops.”

When asked if she knew why other councillors indicated they wouldn’t support the motion, or if there was anything her colleagues wanted to see changed, Bepple said it would be better if they speak for themselves.

“I just know that for myself, it was important to bring forward that motion,” she said. “Even if what I've brought forward, currently what’s on the table, isn’t fitting the bill if you want to call it that, I think it was important to bring it forward,” Bepple said.