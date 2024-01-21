New report shows Kamloops area a top spender on mining supplies

Photo: KTW

The Kamloops area was one of the biggest spenders on mining supplies in 2022, according to a newly released report from the Mining Association of BC.

According to the MABC report titled One Province, One Economy, Kamloops topped the list of regional centres in rural B.C. for mining supply chain spending, dolling out $377 million throughout 2022.

That number is $140 million more than second place Prince George ($237 million). Rounding out the top five was Sparwood ($188 million), Elkford ($168 million) and Chetwynd ($101 million).

When comparing Kamloops with the top five urban community spenders listed in the report, the B.C. Interior city would have ranked second only to Vancouver, which spent $532 million.

North Vancouver came second among urban centres at $338 million.

Kamloops also had the highest number of Indigenous-affiliated vendors engaged by the mining and smelting sector in 2022 with 25.

The MABC report found in 2022, all of B.C.’s mines and smelters purchased $3.7 billion in goods and services from nearly 4,000 small and medium-sized B.C. businesses located in 200 urban, rural and First Nations communities.

The report said B.C.’s mining sector provided $5.7 million in community investments to approximately 260 community and First Nations organizations in 2022.

The province currently has 16 critical mineral projects in advanced stages of development that represent $36 billion in new investment, along with five new precious metal mines representing nearly $2 billion in new investment for the province, according to MABC.