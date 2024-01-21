TNRD approves license renewal to access eco-depot

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors has approved renewing a license enabling access to facilities in Heffley Creek for the next decade.

By unanimous vote at its regular meeting on Jan. 18, the TNRD board directed staff to obtain a license for continued use of a tenured roadway used to access the Heffley Creek eco-depot and landfill, TNRD welders yard and the Heffley Creek Gun Club.

The TNRD applied to renew the license almost five years ago in 2019 when it expired, and staff have now received a notice of final review from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship for the application.

A temporary use permit for the Heffley Creek landfill access road expired on June 1, 2019, and a new licence of occupation agreement was offered by the ministry for a 10-year term and a $1 fee.

The Heffley Creek eco-depot and landfill receives up to 4,000 metric tonnes of waste per year from an annual customer count of about 12,000, according to a staff report to the board.

The report also stated renewal of the access road license will ensure continued safe entry to the eco-depot and landfill, welders yard and borrow pit required for solid waste operations.

The roadway consists of 0.4 hectares and extends north of Sullivan Valley Road, past the landfill and eco-depot, providing road access to members of the Heffley Creek Gun Club.