Cross-country ski loop in Kamloops park reopens for the season

Aberdeen ski track opens

A cross-country ski track in an Aberdeen park has opened for the winter season following this week’s heavy snowfall.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said as of Saturday, Jan. 20, the free, one kilometre ski loop at West Highlands Park will be open daily starting at 10 a.m.

“The unsupervised trail is groomed regularly for both classic and skate skiing, provided there is sufficient snow to use it safely,” the city said.

The cross-country ski loop was first opened in December 2021.

