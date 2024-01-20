Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge exceeds goal, raises $86K for donkey winter care

Photo: Turtle Valley Donkey Rescue Society A Chase-area donkey rescue society has raised more than $86,600 to help care for donkeys through the winter months..

The founders of a Chase-area donkey refuge are thanking supporters as the society exceeded its winter season fundraising target, with more than $86,000 raised to help keep animals healthy, warm and comfortable.

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge’s Shirley Mainprize said the society was able to raise a total of $86,608 — more than its $80,000 goal — with Sakura’s Hope Foundation matching $30,000 in donations.

“Due to the generosity of Sakura’s Hope Foundation and all our dedicated supporters who donated to help with the donkey care and comfort fund, we are able to cover our heating costs for the barn, and the call-out cost when we have needed a vet,” Mainprize said in a statement.

“These funds have made sure we can keep our focus on preventative care, and that we also have space and funds available for emergency rescue care this winter.”

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge, founded by Mainprize and her husband, Rob Miller, provides a home for neglected, abused or unwanted donkeys and mules. Mainprize and Miller have been rescuing equines for more than 25 years, and the refuge currently houses about 100 donkeys.

Mainprize told Castanet the cold temperatures and snow during winter is difficult for donkeys.

“They're a desert animal. They've never truly been able to adapt to the Canadian weather,” Mainprize said.

“Temperature, wind, snow, rain — all impact their health, their well being.”

Winter season care includes moving older, frail donkeys into heated barn spaces, providing blankets, providing time and space for exercise and play and ensuring there’s enough in the budget for vet care for issues related to cold exposure or sudden temperature changes.

“We've been doing this for 25 years. So a lot of the donkeys that came in at the beginning are pushing 30 years of age. So of course, like everything else, the older the donkeys get, the more care they need,” she said.

Mainprize said the refuge completed construction on an insulated, heated barn space for senior donkeys last year that has helped keep them comfortable as temperatures drop.

“What we're doing is being proactive because of climate change. …We all know what's coming as far as temperatures aren't like they used to be. So we needed to start our project of mitigating the impact of climate change on the donkeys,” she said.

She said the biggest costs for the society include farrier and vet bills, money for shavings and bedding to put down during winter months, and paying their staff team to help run the refuge.

“Staff is our biggest expense — but they're the most important part, because nothing works without the people that are here doing the care.”

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge is open for visiting during the spring and summer months.