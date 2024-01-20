City of Kamloops asks for feedback on proposed changes at busy Lansdowne intersection

Photo: Josh Dawson Traffic moves along Lansdowne Street past First Avenue. The City of Kamloops has launched an online survey to get feedback on proposed changes to the downtown Kamloops intersection.

The City of Kamloops is looking for resident input as it considers constructing a new turning lane at a downtown intersection to reduce traffic delays.

The city has launched an online survey about proposed traffic flow improvements to the intersection of First Avenue and Lansdowne Street. The survey will be open until Jan. 26.

The improvements include removing the southbound left-hand turn lane from First onto Victoria Street, and replacing it with a new northbound left turn lane for vehicles travelling from First to Lansdowne.

City staff estimate the proposed improvements would reduce traffic delays on Lansdowne Street by 30 per cent.

“By converting the existing southbound left turn lane onto Victoria Street into a northbound left turn lane onto Lansdowne Street, the added capacity will reduce delays at the intersection of First Avenue and Lansdowne Street,” the city said in a news release.

Purvez Irani, City of Kamloops transportation manager, told council in a December meeting the Lansdowne and First intersection was reconfigured in 2014, providing a connection from Lorne Street to downtown.

At the request of downtown businesses, a southbound left hand turn lane was created to allow cars on First Avenue to access Victoria Street.

However, traffic data shows 21 cars currently take the southbound lefthand turn to Victoria Street during peak hours, while there are more than 230 cars navigating the northbound left turn from First Avenue.

After the survey, council will decide whether to move forward with the proposed improvements. If the project is approved, the intersection changes will be constructed while sewer replacement work takes place along Lansdowne Street in the spring.

The city said other future corridor improvements are planned, include intersection signal timing, and upgrades to the Lansdowne and Second Avenue rail connection.

The survey can be found on the City of Kamloops website.