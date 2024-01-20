Tk'emlúps band opens new eco-friendly waste management depot

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc held a grand opening celebration for its new eco-depot on Friday — setting a new milestone for the band as caretakers of the land.

The Stswékstem Engineered Waste Management Facility was developed in conjunction with Grassland Organics atop a former landfill at 801 Strawberry Hill Ln.

Approximately 30 people attended the ribbon cutting for the $11-million facility amid snowy and cold conditions.

The project has been about four years in the making. Starting in 2020, the landfill was closed and the site remediated for the new facility, which has been operating since last fall and employing 12 people.

Robert Maciak, Grassland Organics CEO, said the facility is somewhat unique in Canada because it manages multiple waste streams at the same time — recyclables, food waste, yard waste and construction waste — with an emphasis on waste diversion.

“We’ve got different environmental mitigation measures in place that’ll protect the water, community and also ensure we’re putting less waste in the landfill, and finding alternative uses for some of the things we consume,” Maciak said.

Lead technical engineer Scott Garthwaite, from Sperling Hansen Associates, said the facility is committed to having the best environmental controls, noting its zero waste discharge commitment through the landfill’s double liner and leachate collection system, as well as its methane emission controls.

Band councillor Joshua Gottfriedsen noted the new landfill is a massive improvement over what was there before.

“Before this landfill was just a hole in the earth that had no liner, had no safety measures whatsoever," he said.

"There was seepage, there was close to 100 years of people just throwing their dump in here, and now it’s a beautiful first-class facility."

He said the facility has been well-used since its opening, adding it is free to all Tk’emlúps members and residents of Sun Rivers.

Gottfriedsen described the opening for the band as a “step towards sovereignty” which will help protect the land and animals of the area moving forward.

“You hear some people say that we own the land, but that’s not true — we belong to the land," he said.

"We’re trying to think seven generations forward rather than just what’s going to benefit us today.”

Waste management services available to Tk'emlúpsemc and the surrounding community include residential and commercial drop-off services for municipal solid waste, demolition, land-clearing, and construction material depot, and a recycling transfer station for metals, asphalt shingles, batteries, propane tanks, appliances and other miscellaneous household items.

The depot also includes an organic matter compost facility with the capacity to convert all locally generated food and yard waste into nutrient-rich topsoil, and hydrovac truck solidification sumps for non-hazardous material.