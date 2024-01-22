Kootenay killer given weeks to hire new lawyer after dangerous offender hearing delayed

Photo: KTW file

A killer facing the possibility of an indefinite prison sentence has been given about a month to try to hire a new lawyer.

Nathaniel David Jessup, 36, was supposed to have his dangerous offender hearing get underway Monday at the Kamloops Law Courts, but it has been delayed after he last week fired his defence lawyer.

Jessup was convicted in 2022 of manslaughter and offering an indignity to human remains in a case referred to by the judge as “macabre” and “beyond the pale.”

Jessup was 28 in the summer of 2015, when Katherine McAdam vanished from her home in Creston. The 59-year-old’s body was located 12 days later.

Jessup, who was homeless at the time, had a friendly relationship with McAdam.

He killed her on Aug. 15, 2015, inside the basement suite she rented on Cedar Street in Creston. Her dismembered remains were later located by police inside a bike trailer on an acreage in Erickson, an unincorporated community just outside Creston.

Following his conviction, prosecutors applied to have Jessup deemed a dangerous offender — a label saved for Canada’s most serious and violent criminals.

Dangerous offenders are locked up indefinitely unless a judge is convinced a lesser sentence would adequately protect the public.

Jessup’s three-week hearing was supposed to have started in October, but it was pushed back to January due to the availability of a forensic psychiatrist.

During a brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday, Jessup was given until the middle of next month to try to sort out his representation. Court heard Legal Aid B.C. might not fund his defence, which would bring about a court application and further delay the dangerous offender hearing.

Jessup was acquitted following a previous murder trial in 2019. He was charged with second-degree murder in the 2014 death of Dylan Levi Judd, his cellmate at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

In that case, a judge ruled there was not enough evidence to prove Judd did not take his own life — as police initially believed.

Jessup was arrested in the Lower Mainland weeks after McAdam’s death and he has been in custody since. During that time, he has served a 3.5-year sentence following a series of choking incidents involving children.

He is due back in court on Feb. 13.