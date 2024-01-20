Kamloops tour operator sues Air Canada for $28K over cancelled flights

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Kamloops tour operator is suing Air Canada for nearly $30,000, looking to recoup cash it claims to have spent on hotels, taxis and flights when dozens of travellers were left stranded in Toronto en route to a two-week tour in the Maritimes.

Wells Gray Tours filed a notice of claim in small claims court on Wednesday seeking $27,557.92 from Air Canada.

According to the claim, Wells Gray Tours booked flights through Air Canada for a two-week tour of Newfoundland for 31 people departing from airports in Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria on June 16, 2022.

“All members of the tour group arrived in Toronto, Ont., as scheduled,” the claim reads.

“However, after boarding the connecting flight to St. John’s, Nfld., the tour group was informed that the flight was cancelled due to crew constraints on the part of Air Canada.”

According to the claim, Air Canada offered to fly some of the travellers three days later and the remainder five days later.

“Due to the severe limitations of both a three-day and five-day delay on the tour group’s time in Newfoundland, Wells Gray purchased tickets on two separate WestJet flights leaving on June 17, 2022, and June 18, 2022,” the claim alleges.

“In addition to the WestJet flights, Wells Gray was forced to book 21 hotel rooms for the tour group in Hamilton, Ont., and was forced to pay for the tour group’s taxi fares to the hotel and back to the Toronto airport.”

Wells Gray claims Air Canada offered $100 compensation for the entire group, then offered to settle a subsequent complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency for $300.

The claim alleges Air Canada violated the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, which govern how airlines must act when dealing with customers who have had flights cancelled.

Air Canada will have 14 days to reply once it has been served.

None of the allegations in the notice of claim have been proven in court.