Lawsuit alleges City of Kamloops responsible for backed up sewer line at Aberdeen home

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is being sued, accused of negligence that resulted in a backed up sewer that damaged a home in Aberdeen.

Security National Insurance Company is suing the city on behalf of Jillian Faye Hearn and William Allan Chung, who own a home in the 2000-block of Sifton Avenue.

According to the notice of civil claim filed Monday in small claims court, a sewage backup occurred at Hearn and Chung’s home on May 31, 2022.

The claim alleges the mess was the result of shoddy workmanship or negligent maintenance.

“The plaintiff pleads that as a result of the negligence and/or breach of duty of the defendant, emergency services, repairs and remediation efforts were required at the premises,” the claim reads.

“The plaintiff further pleads that [Hearn and Chung] also incurred additional living and out-of-pocket expenses. Furthermore, [their] contents were damaged beyond repair.”

The lawsuit seeks $15,000 in damages.

The city will have 14 days to reply to the notice once it has been served.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.