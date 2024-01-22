Bail granted to Kamloops-area man accused of manufacturing ghost guns with 3D printer

Photo: RCMP Adrian Picketts-Yoxall (left) is facing charges alleging he was manufacturing 3D-printed ghost guns inside his Heffley Creek home. These photos, supplied by police, show the 3D printer Picketts-Yoxall is alleged to have used, as well as a 3D-printed ghost gun.

A Kamloops-area man accused of using a 3D printer to manufacture ghost guns has been granted bail.

Adrian Picketts-Yoxall is facing six gun charges, including two counts of firearms manufacturing and charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and unsafe storage of a non-restricted firearm.

During a bail hearing Friday in Kamloops provincial court, a judge was told the 31-year-old caught the attention of authorities in December of 2021, when Canada Border Services Agency investigators flagged parcels from the U.S. addressed to Picketts-Yoxall’s home in the Heffley Creek area.

The packages are alleged to have contained firearms parts and a “polymer firearm kit” — something that can be turned into a functional handgun with a 3D printer.

According to the Crown, police carried out a “controlled delivery” to Picketts-Yoxall’s home in January of 2022, after which time a search warrant was obtained and executed.

Court heard Mounties seized a 3D printer and a computer containing data necessary to print and manufacture firearms, as well as extended magazines, shotgun ammunition, hard body armour and other weapons.

Picketts-Yoxall was arrested and released in 2022 pending the outcome of the investigation. When police announced charges against him in October of last year, he turned himself in to Mounties on Vancouver Island.

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms produced illegally, often using a 3D printer.

On Friday, Picketts-Yoxall was granted bail with a $7,500 deposit. While free on bail, he will be required to live with his brother and abide by an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. He will also be barred from possessing any weapons or 3D printers, and from being within 200 metres of the U.S. border.

Picketts-Yoxall is due back in court on Feb. 29.