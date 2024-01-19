More than a dozen plows working Kamloops streets as snowfall warning ends

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops says more than a dozen plows are out Friday afternoon working to clear streets as Mother Nature deals another wintry blow to the region.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Kamloops and area late Thursday afternoon, and the snow began to fall overnight. The warning was lifted just before 1 p.m.

Glen Farrow, the city’s streets and environmental services manager, said 13 plows and one grader were out as of early Friday afternoon.

The City of Kamloops prioritizes clearing snow from arterial roads. The goal is to maintain bare wheel paths in one lane as long as possible during snow events, and to regain bare wheel paths within four hours of the end of a snowfall.

Collector and residential bus routes are second priority.

After these routes are taken care of, crews will look to sand or plow residential streets as necessary. However, these roads aren’t returned to a bare pavement condition, and as long as snow is falling, crews continue to clear arterial roads to make sure those routes stay as clear as possible.

Periods of snow and possible ice pellets are in the forecast for Friday night, with more possible on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to become more mild over the weekend, with a high of 3 C in the forecast for Sunday.