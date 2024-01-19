Some Kamloops Petro-Canada locations without fuel on Friday

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 2:03 p.m.

Suncor says it’s working to source an alternate fuel supply as a “temporary system disruption” impacts its Kamloops terminal, leaving some area gas stations with dry pumps.

A number of Kamloops Petro-Canada retailers are without fuel on Friday, and some have been dry since Thursday. Suncor owns Petro-Canada.

“We’re experiencing a temporary system disruption at the Suncor Kamloops terminal,” Suncor spokesperson Leithan Slade said in a statement to Castanet.

“We’re working hard to resolve the issue and replenish fuel at any impacted Petro-Canada sites, including sourcing alternate supply.”

Slade said Suncor apologizes for any inconvenience experienced by motorists looking for gas.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:44 p.m.

Some Kamloops gas stations are out of fuel, a shortage the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band blames on an issue at the Suncor fuel terminal.

A handful of Kamloops gas stations have been without fuel since Thursday evening. As of Friday afternoon, Petro-Canada stations on Sydney Avenue, on 10th Avenue, in Valleyview and in Brocklehurst are all confirmed to be without gasoline, except for the Brocklehurst location which has supreme fuel only.

According to the Tk’emlups band, the Petro-Canada station on Highway 5 at Shuswap Road has received a fuel shipment for Friday, but has no supreme gasoline. The band blames an outage at the Suncor fuel terminal.

Castanet Kamloops is awaiting a reply from Suncor. This story will be updated when more becomes known.