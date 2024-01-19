Kamloops Mounties say man missing for months last believed to be in Mission Flats

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Police are releasing a new image of a person believed to be Kyle Ferg, who has been missing since November, in the hopes it will further the investigation.

Kamloops Mounties are renewing calls for information in the disappearance of a 32-year-old man, with surveillance video footage now suggesting he was last in Mission Flats.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Kyle Ferg was reported missing to the local RCMP detachment on Nov. 17, 2023. His family hadn’t heard from him for more than a week, and his cell phone was found on McArthur Island.

“Since the investigation began, police have located video footage they believe to be of Kyle, riding a bike near the pump house on Mission Flats Road, Saturday, Nov. 11, about 7:35 a.m.,” Evelyn said.

Evelyn said Mounties are releasing a photo in the hopes someone might recall seeing Ferg and be able to provide more information.

In the footage, the person believed to be Ferg is wearing a grey hoodie with a red logo on the front, a black coat, a mask or scarf, grey pants and a black backpack.

Ferg is described as a white male, standing six feet and weighting 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a number of tattoos, including the word "Bassanese" on his right forearm, the phrase "In God’s hands" on his chest and an animal on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information about Ferg is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.