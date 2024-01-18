228817
Kamloops  

Highway 5 southbound lanes closed near Kamloops

Coq closure near Kamloops

A vehicle incident has closed the Coquihalla Highway's southbound lanes near Kamloops.

Drive BC says the closure is between West Kamloops and Inks Lake Road.

The southbound lanes are closed with no detours available. Drive BC says crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

