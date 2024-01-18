Highway 5 reopens after closure south of Kamloops

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 11:46 p.m.

The highway is now clear, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8:54 p.m.

A vehicle incident has closed the Coquihalla Highway's southbound lanes near Kamloops.

Drive BC says the closure is between West Kamloops and Inks Lake Road.

The southbound lanes are closed with no detours available. Drive BC says crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.