Cash en route to cover archeological costs for Lytton residents

The Village of Lytton says it has partnered with the province to offer residents a new grant to help with archeological costs, which have hampered efforts to rebuild two years after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed most of the community.

However, while funding will be made available until Nov. 1, the program has yet to launch, according to the village.

“We are still finalizing criteria for the archeological grant program,” Lytton communications advisor Melissa Darou told Castanet Kamloops.

She said the details should be finalized “over the next few weeks.”

Lytton’s archeological grant program will utilize funding provided from the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness for rebuilding.

The grant program is said to provide community members up to $5,000 to cover eligible archeological costs, and said funding has already been committed, according to a news release from the village.

The program is for those who are rebuilding residential or commercial properties that were destroyed in the June 30, 2021, wildfire, which also killed two people.

Lytton residents rallied last October in protest of repeated delays to the rebuild effort of their community, pointing to archaeological work as one of the roadblocks.

Lytton's council awarded a provincially funded contract in March of 2022 to the consulting firm AEW for archeological and heritage monitoring. The firm was formed in 2017 by the Nlaka'pamux Nation Tribal member communities.

Last year, a Lytton resident reported being quoted more than $1,700 for the use of two monitors while digging a trench to install service lines.

AEW has said its monitoring has resulted in the recovery of more than 7,000 stone artifacts and ancestral remains were also identified. According to the company, the assertion that archeology has caused delays in Lytton is false because the work has been done concurrently with recovery, remediation and backfilling.