Councillor says locations for new rec facilities to be determined, but North Kamloops needs pool

Photo: KTW file photo. Coun. Mike O'Reilly.

A Kamloops councillor says the city will be exploring several options when it comes to finding the best locations to build the facilities identified in its recreation master plan, but noted a new indoor aquatic centre is specifically needed north of the river.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, chair of the Build Kamloops committee, said a number of projects are being discussed as part of the ambitious recreation-focused plan, including a long-awaited performing arts centre, sheets of ice, a curling centre, a seniors' centre and a new aquatic centre — specifically a pool geared toward leisure activity.

“The only location for that pool is somewhere on the North Shore — that needs to go on that side of the river,” O’Reilly said.

He noted the North Shore doesn’t have a pool available year-round.

“That’s identified as a serious shortage,” he said.

“On top of that, when we look at TCC, that's more seen as competitive water — so we have the diving platforms and boards and competitive swim. Where we're seeing a very strong demand in water space and recreation in general, is unprogrammed.”

He said in the Tournament Capital Centre, the field house will often fill up during unprogrammed times.

“People just playing some pickup basketball or sports — they're not signing up for certain teams, they just want to go at their own and do what they want to do," O'Reilly said. "And we see that same need in water.”

He said Kelowna’s H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre is an example of the type of facility being explored for Kamloops.

When it comes to the other facilities, O’Reilly said the city will be scouring the Kamloops area for potential locations, noting land is “always a challenge.”

“It would be through looking at our existing inventory of vacant land, looking through our inventory of properties with older, dilapidated or derelict buildings that potentially could come down and make way for new spaces, or the acquisition of new land — these are all different things that are on the table,” O’Reilly said.

Byron McCorkell, deputy CAO, said in an email to Castanet Kamloops the concept development working group — which includes city staff and members of the community with development expertise — will be tasked with much of the work.

“The city does not have a lot of ‘vacant’ land. We do, of course, have existing facilities which might be part of creating these facilities through renovations," he said. "That team will explore all of these in coming meetings."

McCorkell noted for the performing arts centre, a site has already been proposed and a concept plan is in hand, but final construction drawings would need to be completed before moving to a build stage.

Other projects will require further concept development work, but McCorkell said the need for the facilities has been identified and confirmed through the recreation master plan — adopted by a previous council after years of community consultation — and real-life capacity shortages.

McCorkell said the need for facilities isn’t going away — meanwhile, the community continues to grow, and costs to build those projects only increases with time.

“Now is the time to plan and to resolve to build as council has instructed. We believe we will bring together a plan that our community will see as positive, as essential,” he said, pointing to past examples like the TCC, Sandman Centre and McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

“Past history would also suggest these decisions were never wrong.”

O'Reilly said when it comes to paying for some of the facilities, the city will be looking to the surrounding region — such as the Thompson-Nicola Regional District electoral areas — to contribute.

“There has been exponential and significant growth in the areas specifically on the borders of the City of Kamloops that will be using these facilities, and we'll be looking toward them to be a funding partner for any recreational facilities that we build,” he said.

O’Reilly said he expects Build Kamloops-related plans to start building momentum “quite quickly” in the next month.

The next Build Kamloops committee meeting is set for Monday, where updates on the program are expected.